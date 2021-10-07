Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Raises Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NMI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in NMI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.69.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,220. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.