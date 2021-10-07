Tarsadia Capital LLC Buys 64,526 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Tarsadia Capital LLC raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,526 shares during the quarter. CorePoint Lodging accounts for about 1.3% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tarsadia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.72% of CorePoint Lodging worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,368. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $902.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.00.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

