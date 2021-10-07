The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Increased by DRH Investments Inc.

DRH Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. The Kroger comprises about 12.9% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Kroger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in The Kroger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. increased their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,302. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160,559. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

