Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.16% of ChemoCentryx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after buying an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.