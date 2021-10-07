Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,999,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 419,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

