Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 57,311 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,311 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 52.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $44,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $37,523,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.