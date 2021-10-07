Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 17,483 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zynga by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 3,347.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 898,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $51,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,963 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Zynga stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

