Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.86 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,446,000 after buying an additional 640,256 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after buying an additional 3,040,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,268,000 after buying an additional 310,764 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 836,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after purchasing an additional 323,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

JEF opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

