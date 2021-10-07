H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $70.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of FUL traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.69. 245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $993,750. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 49.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 10.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

