Brokerages Set Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Target Price at €9.23

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.23 ($10.86).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENEL. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

