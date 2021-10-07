adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADDYY. Wedbush began coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,659. adidas has a 1-year low of $147.88 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

