Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 1,600 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42,743 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

