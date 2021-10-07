Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $23.56 Million Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,261,593 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of CAE worth $23,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CAE by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,603,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 462,862 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 443,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,718,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,130,000 after purchasing an additional 214,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAE. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. Analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

