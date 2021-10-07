Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,866 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Nutrien worth $36,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

