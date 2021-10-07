Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $265.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.93 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

