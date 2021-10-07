Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $127,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,155,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 157,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,833,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,841,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $111.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

