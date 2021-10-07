Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $23,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.25. 1,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,176. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.