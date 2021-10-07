Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $18,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after buying an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after buying an additional 2,305,873 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $120,186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.10. 1,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,182. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.