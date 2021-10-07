Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXLW shares. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 11.5% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 286,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 727.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,604 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXLW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $243.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

