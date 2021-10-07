POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,100 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 677,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PNT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,654. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

