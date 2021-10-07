Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pathfinder Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,670. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. Pathfinder Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $228,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $367,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

