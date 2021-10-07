Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Down 2% on Insider Selling

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s stock price traded down 2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.34 and last traded at $37.34. 6,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,158,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

Specifically, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras sold 11,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $482,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,412 shares of company stock worth $8,902,457. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

