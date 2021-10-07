Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $24.05 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,053,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $3,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.45. 28,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,819. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.63 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

