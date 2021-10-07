Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 457,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 352,519 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 249,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 911,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,819,000 after purchasing an additional 217,178 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 558,622 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.