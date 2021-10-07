Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 2,000 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $34.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,384.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,264. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,480.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,349.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

