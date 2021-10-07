Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:SMMF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. 12,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

