Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.15.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $41,774,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 938,340 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

