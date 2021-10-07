Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases Shares of 683,710 PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 683,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I makes up about 1.8% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRWAU opened at $9.86 on Thursday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

