Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

NYSE ETR opened at $103.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

