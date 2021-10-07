158,891 Shares in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000.

Shares of NYSE NDP opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

