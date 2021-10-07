ProShare Advisors LLC Has $30.35 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $30,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 13.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,156,000 after buying an additional 251,349 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

