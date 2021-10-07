ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 392 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Securities increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

