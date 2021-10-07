ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 53.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,239,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 433,607 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $28,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

