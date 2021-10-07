ProShare Advisors LLC Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $25,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $1,687,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 148,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.