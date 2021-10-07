ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,540 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $32,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 14.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 307.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Groupon by 122.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 139.1% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 56,609 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $1,119,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRPN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Groupon stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.18 million, a PE ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

