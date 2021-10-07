Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Update

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SFST stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.