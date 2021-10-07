Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Update

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SFST stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
