Morgan Stanley Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $198.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.25.
Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.12. 1,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $192.29 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.44.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 298.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
