Morgan Stanley Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $198.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.25.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.12. 1,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $192.29 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.44.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 298.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.