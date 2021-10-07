Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Adobe worth $4,820,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.64 on Thursday, hitting $577.95. 16,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,174. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $275.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $633.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

