Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 97,440 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,695,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 97,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,068,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,413,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.22. 15,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

