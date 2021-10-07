Bulldog Investors LLP Trims Holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) by 79.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,201 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Marlin Technology stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

