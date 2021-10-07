inSure DeFi (SURE) One Day Volume Hits $214,499.00

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $72.68 million and $214,499.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00233426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00105369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.