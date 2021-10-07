Efinity Token (EFI) Price Hits $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $44.47 million and $9.07 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00233426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00105369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.