Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases 8,305 Shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth II were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $19,422,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $17,928,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $12,821,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $9,960,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,753,000.

Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

