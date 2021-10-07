Analysts Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT at $31.36

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.29. 637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,103. Gentex has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.