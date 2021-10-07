$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $2.58. World Acceptance reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $12.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.60. 5,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,086. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.38.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,848. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

