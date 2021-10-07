3,880 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,781,000 after purchasing an additional 364,783 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,571.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 194,271 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 377,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

GNR stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.