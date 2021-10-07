Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.09 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63.

