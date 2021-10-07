Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,912 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

NYSE:MXL opened at $48.94 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares worth $9,392,867. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.