Xponance Inc. Invests $304,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $125.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

