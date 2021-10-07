Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $85.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,435,595,000 after purchasing an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after buying an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,661,000 after acquiring an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hologic by 28.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $71.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

